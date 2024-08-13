Air India Expresses Commences Six New Daily Flights; Check Routes And Other Details

Air India Express has significantly expanded its domestic operations by launching six new daily flights, further strengthening its network across key Indian cities. The airline, which is part of the Tata Group, is enhancing connectivity with the introduction of routes from Chennai, Kolkata, and Guwahati, among others.

Details of New Flights

The new daily services include flights from Chennai to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Thiruvananthapuram; from Kolkata to Varanasi and Guwahati; and the first-ever direct flight connecting Guwahati and Jaipur.

The Kolkata-Varanasi flight departs at 7:40 AM, arriving in Varanasi at 9:05 AM. The return journey leaves Varanasi at 9:40 AM, landing back in Kolkata at 11:10 AM.

The Kolkata-Guwahati flight is scheduled to depart at 12:10 PM, reaching Guwahati at 1:25 PM. The return flight leaves Guwahati at 1:55 PM, with an arrival in Kolkata at 4:35 PM.

New Routes

Five of these routes are new additions to Air India Express’s rapidly growing network. Notably, the newly introduced Guwahati-Jaipur flight is the only direct service on this route, further enhancing connectivity between the northeastern and western regions of India.

Increased Frequency On Existing Routes

In response to growing demand, the airline has increased the frequency of its Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram route, previously served twice a week, to a daily service. This addition raises the total number of weekly flights on this route to nine.

Fleet and Operations

Air India Express currently operates over 380 daily flights, utilizing a fleet of 82 aircraft, including 54 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s. This expansion reflects the airline's ongoing commitment to enhancing domestic connectivity and providing passengers with more travel options.