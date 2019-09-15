Air India plane aborts takeoff in Kolkata after swarm of bees descend on cockpit window

It was scheduled to be a routine flight for an Air India plane from Kolkata to Agartala but a swarm of bees chose to make it rather eventful.

AI743 had received clearance from the ATC at the Kolkata airport and was proceeding towards the runway for its scheduled journey towards Agartala. It is while taxiing that a swarm of bees moved in towards the front end of the plane and settled on the side window of the cockpit. Wanting to leave nothing to chance, the pilots contacted ATC and it was decided to return to the parking spot for remedial measures.

An emergency vehicle was rushed to the plane and water was sprayed on the cockpit window to remove the bees.

The plane was then reportedly given clearance to fly and it took off behind schedule.

Experts say that there should be absolutely no obstruction of any kind for pilots inside the cockpit when the plane is in motion - on land or in the air. Even though the bees had settled on the side window of the cockpit, the precautionary measure taken to return to the parking spot was necessary.