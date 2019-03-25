हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Air India withdraws boarding passes with ads of Vibrant Gujarat

The boarding passes were printed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which was held in January. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Government-owned Air India on Monday decided to withdraw boarding passes with advertisements of Vibrant Gujarat. 

Shashi Kant, a former Director General of Police, had complained that his boarding pass carried pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Vibrant Gujarat campaign after the Model Code of Conduct had come into effect before the general elections.

"I wonder why we are wasting public money on this," he said in a tweet.

The boarding passes were printed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which was held in January. 

