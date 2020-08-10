Air Marshal Gurcharan Singh Bedi takes charge senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command

Air Marshal Gurcharan Singh Bedi took charge as Senior Air Staff Officer of Indian Air Force's Eastern Air Command (EAC) on Monday (August 10).

Air Marshal Bedi was commissioned into IAF's Fighter stream in June 1984 as a Fighter Pilot. He has a flying experience of more than 3700 hours including operational flying on MiG 21 and Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, Air Marshal Bedi has held numerous important appointments. He has commanded a Fighter Squadron and a front line Fighter Base. As an Air Vice Marshal, he has held the coveted appointments of Air Officer Commanding Jammu and Kashmir, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Ops (Offensive) and the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel Officers). Prior to assuming the present appointment he was Senior Air Staff Officer, Southern Air Command. Air Marshal Bedi is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College.

In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) in Aug 1999, Vishist Seva Medal in January 2010 and Ati Vishist Seva Medal in January 2020.