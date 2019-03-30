Air Marshal NS Dhillon appointed new Strategic Forces Command Chief

New Delhi: Fighter pilot Air Marshal NS Dhillon was on Saturday appointed as the new Strategic Forces Command Chief, reported news agency ANI. The Strategic Forces Command looks after the strategic nuclear arsenal of the country.

NS Dhillon has been born and brought up in Amritsar and in 2016, he was promoted as Air Marshal.

He graduated from the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla (Pune). Later, he attended Defence Services Staff College in Wellington Cantonment and National Defence College in New Delhi.