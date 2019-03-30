हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NS Dhillon

Air Marshal NS Dhillon appointed new Strategic Forces Command Chief

The Strategic Forces Command looks after the strategic nuclear arsenal of the country. 

Air Marshal NS Dhillon appointed new Strategic Forces Command Chief
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Fighter pilot Air Marshal NS Dhillon was on Saturday appointed as the new Strategic Forces Command Chief, reported news agency ANI. The Strategic Forces Command looks after the strategic nuclear arsenal of the country. 

NS Dhillon has been born and brought up in Amritsar and in 2016, he was promoted as Air Marshal.   

He graduated from the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla (Pune). Later, he attended Defence Services Staff College in Wellington Cantonment and National Defence College in New Delhi.

Tags:
NS Dhillonair marshal ns dhillon
Next
Story

'My fight is against traitors,' says Giriraj Singh, contesting Lok Sabha poll against Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai

Must Watch

PT42M18S

Taal Thok Ke: Amit Shah’s three big messages; files nomination from Gandhinagar