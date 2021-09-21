Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be next IAF chief, RKS Bhadauria to retire on September 30

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday (September 21, 2021) informed that Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, will be appointed as the next Chief of Air Staff.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari will take over after current Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria retires from service on September 30, 2021.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982. Since then, he has held various Command, Staff and Instructional appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the Air Officer is decorated with Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vayu Sena Medal (VM).

