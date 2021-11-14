Killer air: After Delhi, Haryana closes schools till November 17, urges govt, private offices to adopt WFH

New Delhi: After Delhi, the Haryana government on Sunday (November 14) ordered the closure of all schools till November 17 in view of alarming air pollution.

Private and government schools in all districts including Gurugram and Faridabad will remain closed till November 17.

The state government has also suggested government and private offices to adopt work from home. The construction activities in the state have also been banned in order to tackle the issue of air pollution.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hold a hearing on Delhi-NCR air pollution on Monday where the Central as well as Delhi government will submit plans to check pollution.

