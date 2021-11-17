हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air pollution

Air pollution: Schools, colleges shut in Delhi-NCR, construction work halted till November 21

Entry of all trucks in the national capital has also been banned till November 21.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: As the level of pollution in Delhi and NCR continues to be at an alarming level, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on Tuesday (November 16, 2021) late night ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and educational institutions till further notice.

To control the severity of pollution, the CAQM also ordered to halt all construction activities in NCR till November 21 except projects related to Railways, Metro, Airport and National Security/Defence.

It also banned the entry of all trucks in the national capital till November 21, except those carting essential commodities. 

The Commission also advised Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments and private firms to allow at least 50% of staff to work from home till November 21 

