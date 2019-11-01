close

Delhi air quality

Air quality deteriorates as smoky haze continues to shroud Delhi-NCR; Ghaziabad, Noida most polluted

The visibility in Delhi came down to 600 metres in the early hours of Friday. As of now, Ghaziabad and Noida are most polluted with AQI at 491 and 471, respectively. The AQI in Gurugram is said to be at 421. 

Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas - Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida - continues to deteriorate and on Friday, it plunged to 'severe' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 425 in the morning and at places like Lodhi Road, Delhi University, airport and Mathura Road, the AQI was 401, 452, 482 and 464, respectively. 

The visibility came down to 600 metres in the early hours of Friday. 

As of now, Ghaziabad and Noida are most polluted with AQI at 491 and 471, respectively. The AQI in Gurugram is said to be at 421. 

"The overall air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'severe' category. The calm surface wind condition that prevails last two days over Delhi has led to strong surface nocturnal inversion and accumulation of pollutants. The effective stubble fire counts of Northwest India (Haryana & Punjab) has increased from the previous day count of 1057 to 2396," Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said on Friday. 

An improvement in the air quality is expected by November 2.

News agency IANS on Thursday reported that at least 12 cities recorded an AQI of 400 and above, falling in the severe category, due to severe air pollution accompanied with smog. 

Air quality has been deteriorating drastically since Monday, a day after Diwali. A blanket of smog has engulfed Delhi-NCR causing suffocation. 

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed masks to school students following the rise in pollution levels in the city. At least 50 lakh masks would be distributed

The Delhi government has also issued circular advising schools to ensure that no outdoor activities are organised till severe pollution condition persists. 

