हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air Asia

AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport aborts take off after encountering bird hit

A day after an Air India Express plane crashed after overshooting the runway at Kerala's Kozhikode airport killing 18 people, an AirAsia India aircraft on Saturday morning aborted its take-off at Ranchi airport after encountering a bird hit

AirAsia flight at Ranchi airport aborts take off after encountering bird hit

New Delhi: A day after an Air India Express plane crashed after overshooting the runway at Kerala's Kozhikode airport killing 18 people, an AirAsia India aircraft on Saturday morning aborted its take-off at Ranchi airport after encountering a bird hit

Just as the Mumbai-bound plane was about to take off from the Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi when the incident occurred, said the airline spokesperson.

"AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hrs, today, 8th August 2020," stated the airline spokesperson.

The pilot used the emergency brakes and avoided a major mishap. All 176 people on board are reported to be safe and secure.

The pilot aborted take-off and the aircraft is currently being inspected, the spokesperson noted, adding that the flight is scheduled to depart once the aircraft is cleared for operations.

"AirAsia India prioritises the safety of our guests and crew and regrets the inconvenience caused on account of this delay," the spokesperson said.

The Air India Express flight with 190 people onboard was returning from Dubai to Kozhikode and while making a landing at the table top runway the plane overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.

Tags:
Air Asiabird-hit plane
Next
Story

CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 to be announced soon; check orissaresults.nic.in website
  • 20,88,611Confirmed
  • 42,518Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M31S

Heartfelt Condolences, Says Hardeep Singh Puri On Kerala Plane Crash