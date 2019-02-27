हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vistara Airline

Airline Vistara halts service to North Indian cities amid tensions

The cities restricted from airline services include Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu.

Airline Vistara halts service to North Indian cities amid tensions
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday flights to and from four cities in northern India are on hold as tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan escalate.

"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold," Vistara, a joint venture between India's Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited informed in a tweet.

India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries.

