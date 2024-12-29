Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday attacked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the party's welfare schemes and accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of 'deceiving' the people.

The Union Minister said, "aisa koi saga nahi jise Kejriwal ne thaga nahi" (there is no one whom Kejriwal has not deceived).

Puri claimed that the Mahila 'Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani' scheme lack proper budgetary provisions and cabinet approval. The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

The minister questioned the sincerity of the schemes, stating that announcing such plans without clear financial backing or a robust implementation process is a betrayal to the people.

"You can make schemes but there have to be budgetary provisions for it. The scheme has to be taken forward as well. The promises made to women in Punjab weren't fulfilled and he came up with another scheme of providing Rs 2,100 to women in Delhi. Did their cabinet approve the scheme? Did they conduct the budgeting?" said Puri.

"They can announce the intent of the scheme but they're making people fill out forms, that is 'dhoka' to the people. This is because how can someone sell a product if there is no product?" questioned Puri.

Puri on Sunday also accused Arvind Kejriwal of losing his 'mental equilibrium' after Kejriwal alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running "Operation Lotus" in his constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Puri said, "I think when Arvind Kejriwal was in 'state hospitality' (in jail), his 'mental equilibrium' got disturbed... What is the vision of Arvind Kejriwal - disruption?... Arvind Kejriwal is left with very little time (as govt in Delhi)."

Earlier today, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of running "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency since December 15 to delete voters from the voter list.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have applied for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes.

Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12 per cent of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election."

Puri accused Kejriwal and the AAP government in Delhi of helping Rohingyas settle in the national capital for votes.

"This is the (Arvind) Kejriwal and AAP, who were saying that we (BJP) have brought Rohingyas. Do you think that they (Rohingyas) will in any circumstance vote for the BJP? They (AAP ) have helped them settle here for the votes. It would be better for a democracy if their names are cut from the voter list," he said.

Puri criticized Kejriwal for his unfulfilled promises to Punjab's women."The promises that he made to women of Punjab during the elections are yet to be fulfilled and he comes up with another scheme of providing Rs 2100 to women in Delhi.

"Puri further attacked Kejriwal saying "You can announce any scheme but you cannot let people fill out the form. If you are doing so, it means you are betraying the people. Arvind Kejriwal's lies are being exposed every day."

Puri expressed confidence in his party's victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, which are expected to be held in early 2025, saying, "The electoral results of Delhi will be the same as those of Haryana and Maharashtra."