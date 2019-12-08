AISF-Chhattra Janadhikar Parishad alliance wins PUSU election, ABVP suffers huge defeat

The results of Patna University Students Union (PUSU) election was declared on Saturday (December 7) with Manish Kumar of AISF-Chhatra Janadhikar Parishad alliance winning the coveted president's post.

BJP-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad failed to perform well in the election as the ABVP managed to win only the secretary post. This is the worst performance of the ABVP in the PUSU election since 2012. Priyanka Srivastava of ABVP won the Secretary post. The student's wing of ruling Janata Dal (United) failed to win even one seat.

The AISF-Chhatra Janadhikar Parishad alliance managed to win maximum seats of the central panel. Nishant of Rashtriya Janata Dal won the vice-president post, while Amir Raza and Komal Kumari of AISF-Chhatra Janadhikar Parishad claimed the post of Joint Secretary as well as treasurer.

The PUSU election was held on Saturday, December 7 amid three-layered security put in place by the university administration. As per a previous announcement by Patna University Vice-Chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh, the polling began at 8 am and continued till 2 pm. Counting of votes started at around 4 pm and the results were declared shortly after all votes were counted.

Thousands of students from several colleges affiliated to the Patna University - Patna College, BN College, Patna Women’s College, Science College, Darbhanga House etc - voted in the 2019 PUSU election at various polling centres made by the University administration.

This time, nearly 22 thousand students had registered to vote in the PUSU election. The voting list containing names of eligible students was published by the university administration on the varsity website on November 22.

The presidential debate was held on December 5, two days ahead of the 2019 PUSU election.