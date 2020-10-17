Aishwarya Sridhar becomes first Indian woman to win Wildlife Photographer of the Year award

New Delhi: Making India proud, Aishwarya Sridhar became the first Indian to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. The announcement was made on October 13 at the Natural History Museum in London.

It is the 56th year of the prestigious award.

Aishwarya Sridhar's photo won among 50,000 entries from over 80 countries across the world. Only 100 images were shortlisted and she won the award for her photograph in the Behaviour Invertebrates category.

The image is named 'Lights of passion' and was captured using one of Canon’s premium DSLRs -- EOS-1DX Mark II.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Aishwarya Sridhar wrote: "A big moment for India and for me as a young wildlife photographer. Being the first and youngest girl to win this award from India in the Adult category, its a huge honour for me to receive this award !! Thank you to the entire Jury and WPY team."

Aishwarya Sridhar is a wildlife photographer, writer and filmmaker by profession. She is also a conservationist.