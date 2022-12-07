AISSEE 2023 Correction window opens TODAY at aissee.nta.nic.in- Check details here

AISSEE 2023: The AISSEE 2023 Correction Window will be available on aissee.nta.nic.in beginning today, December 7, 2022. The deadlines for submitting an online application, making a payment, and making corrections have been changed in response to requests from candidates. According to demands from different applicants and in order to encourage greater participation, it has been agreed to extend the deadline for submitting exam application forms online. Candidates take note that during the time that the correction window will be open, candidates will be able to amend changes that they have already made in their Exam Application Form online. The application correction link will remain active till 11:50 pm on December 11. The candidates will have the option to edit their application and upload new documents in place of any that have already been posted. The repair procedure was initially planned to take place from December 2 to December 6, 2022.

AISSEE 2023: Here’s how to make corrections in application forms

Visit the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'AISSEE 2023' application form correction link

Enter log-in credentials- application number, password

Make necessary changes in the application form

Submit the changes

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

The AISSEE 2023 entrance exam will be administered on January 8 at 33 Sainik Schools around the nation for admission to classes 6 and 9. NTA has requested that any questions regarding the AISSEE 2023 application form or other information be directed to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or by email to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.