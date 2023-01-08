topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AISSEE 2023

AISSEE 2023 exam TODAY, check important guidelines for Sainik School entrance exam here aissee.nta.nic.in

NTA will conduct the AISSEE 2023 exam today, students can download their admit cards from the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in, scroll down for exam guidelines and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AISSEE 2023 exam TODAY, check important guidelines for Sainik School entrance exam here aissee.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency  (NTA) is all set to conduct the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam or the AISSEE 2023 today (January 7). AISSEE 2023 exam for class 6th will be conducted between 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9th  will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students must notice that the NTA has already released the AISSEE Admit Card 2023 on the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download AISSEE Admit Card 2023

Students who have not downloaded their AISSEE Admit Card 2023 yet, can do so by following the simple steps given here or the direct link given below

  • Visit the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in
  • On the home page click on the link that reads "AISSEE 2023 – Admit Card"

AISSEE Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

  • In the newly opened tab entre application number, DOB and security pin
  • Submit and your AISSEE Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download AISSEE Admit Card 2023 and take a printout

AISSEE 2023 Exam day guidelines

Students who are scheduled to appear in the AISSEE 2023 must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof. Students are advised to reach the exam centre at the scheduled reporting time as printed on their AISSEE admit cards. Students must follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in place at the exam centre. AISSEE is being conducted in pen-paper mode at 33 Sainik Schools across the country. 

 

Live Tv

AISSEE 2023aissee admit card 2023Sainik School ExamSainik schoolsaissee.nta.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?