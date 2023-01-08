AISSEE 2023 exam TODAY, check important guidelines for Sainik School entrance exam here aissee.nta.nic.in
NTA will conduct the AISSEE 2023 exam today, students can download their admit cards from the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in, scroll down for exam guidelines and more.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam or the AISSEE 2023 today (January 7). AISSEE 2023 exam for class 6th will be conducted between 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9th will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students must notice that the NTA has already released the AISSEE Admit Card 2023 on the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in.
Here's how to download AISSEE Admit Card 2023
Students who have not downloaded their AISSEE Admit Card 2023 yet, can do so by following the simple steps given here or the direct link given below
- Visit the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in
- On the home page click on the link that reads "AISSEE 2023 – Admit Card"
- In the newly opened tab entre application number, DOB and security pin
- Submit and your AISSEE Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen
- Download AISSEE Admit Card 2023 and take a printout
AISSEE 2023 Exam day guidelines
Students who are scheduled to appear in the AISSEE 2023 must carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof. Students are advised to reach the exam centre at the scheduled reporting time as printed on their AISSEE admit cards. Students must follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in place at the exam centre. AISSEE is being conducted in pen-paper mode at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.
