AISSEE 2023 registration window closes TODAY at aissee.nta.nic.in- Steps to register here

AISSEE 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 online registration window today, November 5, 2022. Students can register for the AISSEE exam on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in, if they wish to enrol in Class 6 or Class 9 at any of the 33 Sainik schools located throughout the country. Candidates can also submit their AISSEE 2023 exam application fees until 11:50 p.m. on December 5. The application correction window will be available from December 7 to December 11, 2022. It is scheduled to conduct the AISSE 2023 exam on January 8th, 2023.

AISSEE 2023: Here’s how to register online

Go to the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on the AISSEE 2023 registration link available on the homepage.

Enter the details to complete the registration process.

Fill in the application form, upload the documents, pay the application fees and submit the form.

At last, download the application form and take a printout as it may be required for further processing.

The AISSEE 2023 exam application deadline was previously November 30. However, in response to requests from applicants, NTA has extended the application deadline to December 5.