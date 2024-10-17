Advertisement
BADRUDDIN AJMAL

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Claims Parliament Building Built On Waqf Land, Sparks Row

AIUDF Chief's remarks came after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's appeal on Wednesday for all MPs to back the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 08:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) Chief Badruddin Ajmal stirred controversy on Wednesday, alleging that the Parliament building and surrounding areas in Delhi, including Vasant Vihar and even the airport, have been built on Waqf property. Speaking to reporters, Ajmal stated that using Waqf land without permission is a serious issue, warning that the government might lose their Ministry due to the ongoing Waqf Board controversy.
AIUDF Chief's remarks came after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's appeal on Wednesday for all MPs to back the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Rijiju emphasized that India holds the largest number of Waqf properties, which should be leveraged for the welfare of the Muslim community.

Rijiju wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) “We appeal to all MPs to support the Waqf Amendment Bill. Parliament & Municipal buildings, Airports, cities & villages need protection. India has largest Waqf properties in the world. We must use them for the welfare of women, children & backward groups within Muslim community.” 

BJP Slams AIUDF Chief 

Slamming Badruddin Ajmal's claims, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Badruddin Ajmal is doing the politics of appeasement because his entire vote bank voted for Congress in this Lok Sabha election and he lost the polls. But I would like to tell these leaders - do not insult the Constitution of the country while indulging in your appeasement politics. Constitution speaks of secularism and secularism states that we cannot lease out the sovereignty of the country to any private body. If it is up to them, they would call every land, Waqf land. That is why, the Government is trying to bring Waqf Amendment Act, so that poor Muslims benefit..."

Opposition MPs Protest Bias in Waqf Committee Meeting

In a related development, opposition MPs have accused the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 of violating parliamentary procedures. In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the MPs claimed that the Committee’s Chairperson, Jagdambika Pal, conducted proceedings in a biased and partisan manner during a meeting held on October 14 in New Delhi.
 

