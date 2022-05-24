हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Kothiyal

Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's CM candidate for Uttarakhand, joins BJP

Ajay Kothiyal was felicitated by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. Kothiyal had on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Ajay Kothiyal, AAP&#039;s CM candidate for Uttarakhand, joins BJP
Ajay Kothiyal joined Bharatiya Janata Party today.

AAP's CM candidate in recently concluded Assembly elections, Ajay Kothiyal, joined Bharatiya Janata Party today. Kothiyal was felicitated by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. Kothiyal had on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The former army officer posted a soft copy of his resignation letter on Twitter.

"I have been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2022. Keeping the feelings of ex-soldiers, ex para-military personnel, the elders, women, youths and the intellectuals, I am sending you my resignation on May 18," he said in his letter addressed to AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP, notably, had suffered a rout at the hustings with Kothiyal losing his deposit from the Gangotri assembly seat.

Kothiyal is said to have been unhappy with the way he was being treated by the party after the debacle in the assembly polls held in February this year. As per reports, he was also not invited to a party meeting held in New Delhi recently to analyse its performance in Uttarakhand.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ajay KothiyalAjay Kothiyal AAPAAP Ajay KothiyalAjay Kothiyal Aam Aadmi Party
Next
Story

'Bhagwan Ram Se Kya Dushmani?': Hardik Patel attacks Congress days after quitting the party

Must Watch

PT5M3S

Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked by CM Bhagwant Mann