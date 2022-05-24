Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's CM candidate for Uttarakhand, joins BJP

AAP's CM candidate in recently concluded Assembly elections, Ajay Kothiyal, joined Bharatiya Janata Party today. Kothiyal was felicitated by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. Kothiyal had on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The former army officer posted a soft copy of his resignation letter on Twitter.

"I have been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2022. Keeping the feelings of ex-soldiers, ex para-military personnel, the elders, women, youths and the intellectuals, I am sending you my resignation on May 18," he said in his letter addressed to AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP, notably, had suffered a rout at the hustings with Kothiyal losing his deposit from the Gangotri assembly seat.

Kothiyal is said to have been unhappy with the way he was being treated by the party after the debacle in the assembly polls held in February this year. As per reports, he was also not invited to a party meeting held in New Delhi recently to analyse its performance in Uttarakhand.