Ajay Kumar Bhalla Sworn In As Governor Of Manipur Amid Challenges Of Ethnic Strife

Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was sworn in as the Governor of Manipur in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Manipur High Court Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar during the brief event. The ceremony, conducted by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, was attended by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, his Cabinet colleagues, and senior security and civil officials. Bhalla was welcomed to Imphal a day earlier by Chief Minister Singh, Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh, and other dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bhalla as the Governor on December 24, following the resignation of former Governor Anusuiya Uikey. Since July 31, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya had been holding additional charge of the state.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, brings extensive experience from his tenure as Union Home Secretary, including handling crisis situations in the northeastern region. His appointment comes at a critical time for Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3, 2023.

The ongoing conflict between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki-Zo communities has resulted in over 250 fatalities, more than 1,000 injuries, and the displacement of over 60,000 people. Despite the deployment of Central security forces and the partial reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in select areas, sporadic violence continues in some districts.

The influential Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing the Meitei community, has called for the repeal of AFSPA, adding another layer of complexity to the state’s situation.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh recently acknowledged the challenges in resolving the ethnic conflict, describing the situation as "complex, chronic, and fragile." However, he noted that progress is being made, with most districts remaining incident-free in recent months.

“The state and Central security forces, along with the civil administration, are working tirelessly to maintain peace and deliver essential services to the people,” Singh said.