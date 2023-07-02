Ajit Pawar, Backed By Several NCP MLAs, Likely To Join Eknath Shinde Govt; Sharad Pawar 'Clueless'

New Delhi: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai and is now expected to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. As per media reports, Ajit Pawar, along with nine other party leaders, may join the Maharashtra government. Ajit is likely to the take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister and will share the post with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, however, said he was 'unaware' of his nephew's meeting, but added that Ajit, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders who were present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present. Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.



(This is a breaking news. More details are being added)