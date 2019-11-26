Ajit Pawar resigns as Deputy CM amid ongoing Maharashtra drama

The Maharashtra drama took a curious turn on Tuesday (November 26, 2019) with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar submitting his resignation as the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government. Ajit Pawar's resignation from the post of deputy chief minister comes in the wake of the Supreme Court order for a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday (November 27).

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine had filed petitions before the apex court after the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning. The unexpected development took place hours after the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had announced to form government in Maharashtra with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar himself announcing that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will lead the alliance government.

Amid reports of Pawar resignation as deputy chief minister, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated that the NDA “does not have the majority.” He said, “We respect Supreme Court's order of carrying out a floor test tomorrow. NDA doesn't have the majority yet, I am sure we will get it by tomorrow as we trust Ajit Pawar that he will bring his MLAs.”

On the Ajit Pawar's resignation, NCP leader Jayant Patil told mediapersons, "It's you from whom I have come to know about the resignation of Ajit Pawar. I don't know about it, I would like to make a comment on it only after getting to know everything about it."

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar has visited Devendra Fadnavis' residence following the Supreme Court’s order on floor test.

The Shiv Sena has slammed Ajit Pawar for riding on his uncle's hard work to make a name for himself in politics. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena challenged Ajit Pawar to start his own party and show the world that he has the guts to become a political leader on his own.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs will hold a joint meeting today at 5 pm to elect the leader of the alliance.