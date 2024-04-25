The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) cleared Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB)'scam' case. Sunetra Pawar was chosen as the ruling NDA's surprise candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.



The EOW stated in its closure report that it found no criminality or wrongdoing in the case. It also stated that the bank in question suffered no losses as a result of loan approval or the sale of the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill.

This closure report comes at a time when leaders of the Opposition Combine-INDIA have renewed their 'washing machine' charge against the BJP. They claim that once dissident leaders join the ruling party at the Centre, probe agencies slow down their investigations.



According to the EOW, Sunetra Pawar, who is running against sitting MP and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, in the Baramati election, resigned as director of Jai Agrotech in 2008. Two years later, the firm invested Rs 20.25 crore in Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill.



Guru Commodity then bought Jarandeshwar Opp Sugar Mill at an auction for Rs 65.75 crore. The closure report states that Guru Commodity leased the sugar mill to Jarandeshwar.

Rajendra Ghadge, the director of Jarandeshwar, is Ajit Pawar's relative. Jarandeshwar paid Guru Commodity Rs 65.53 crore in rent, according to the EOW report.

