Ajmer Sharif Dargah Or Hindu Temple? Controversy Mounts Over Religious Site

The Hindu factions are claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was originally an ancient Shiva temple. With this new assertion, yet another name has been added to the list of controversial claims regarding mosques and dargahs. However, proving this claim and obtaining official recognition as a Hindu temple is expected to be a lengthy legal battle.

These assertions have been made by the Hindu Sena, which has filed a petition in a Rajasthan court seeking to declare the Moinuddin Chishti Dargah as a temple. The petition argues that, similar to the Gyanvapi complex, Hindu organisations are now making claims on the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the claims of an ancient temple at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah based on historical evidence.

Watch Today's Full Episode:

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, is historically noted to have been built by Mughal Emperor Humayun. However, now, nearly eight hundred years later, Hindu organizations have staked their claim on the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The Hindu Sena has put forth a significant argument for the existence of a temple at the site, stating that no Muslim texts mention that the dargah was constructed on empty land. This implies that the dargah was built by replacing an existing structure.

The Hindu Sena claims that there was a Shiva temple that was destroyed by Muslim invaders, after which the dargah was established. This assertion has sparked a strong reaction from the management of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.