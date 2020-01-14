Akhilesh Yadav bullies govt doctor treating patients at Kannauj hospital, says 'don't speak, you may be BJP or RSS worker'

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister or Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has been caught on tape slamming an elderly government doctor a hospital in Kannauj where he paid a visit to meet victims injured in a road accident. At least 21 people had died and several were injured when a double-decker bus burst into flames after colliding with a truck on Friday.

Akhilesh lashed out at the doctor when he tried to intervene while the patients were telling the SP leader that they have not received any compensation from the government so far. "You don't speak. You are a government man, I know. You could be from BJP or RSS. You cannot take the government's side. You don't have to explain anything to me," the SP leader can be heard telling the doctor.

He then asked the doctor to leave the place immediately. "Go away from here immediately," Akhilesh retorts at the doctor.

The doctor has been identified as Emergency Medical Officer DS Mishra who later clarified that he had tried to correct the kin's claim over not receiving compensation. "I was present there as I was treating patients. One of the patients said he didn't get the compensation cheque. I tried to clarify that the cheque was given. At this, Akhilesh ji got angry and asked me to leave the room," Dr Mishra was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party announced an ex-gratia od Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The incident took place on Friday night at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district while the bus, carrying at least 43 passengers, was en-route to Jaipur from Farrukhabad.