UP assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav can't see positive changes in UP as he wears black glasses: Amit Shah

Akhilesh Yadav has been raising questions over the issue of law and order in the state. He won`t be able to see the improvements as he wears dark glasses, said Shah in Jaunpur.

Akhilesh Yadav can&#039;t see positive changes in UP as he wears black glasses: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday has once again praised the Yogi government for the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh by taking a swift dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that he can`t see the positive changes as he wears dark glasses.

"Akhilesh Yadav has been raising questions over the issue of law and order in the state. He won`t be able to see the improvements as he wears dark glasses, which prevent him from seeing anything," said Shah while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh`s Jaunpur.

"Jiske ainak ke glaas kaale hote hain usako sab kaala hee kala dikhaye deta hai," said Shah taking a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav.

Lauding BJP’s government in Uttar Pradesh, the Home Minister said, "In the last five years BJP has worked on ending the criminalization of politics."

"There has been a significant reduction in crime in UP as compared to earlier. We have started the journey towards a crime-free state," said Shah on the last day of campaigning for the ongoing UP Polls.

Earlier, Amit Shah, while praising Yogi Adityanath’s administration said that women in UP now feel safe enough to roam freely after midnight.

Notably, the seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

