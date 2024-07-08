Akhilesh Yadav Mocks BJP As Railway Tracks Hang After Rail Bridge Gets Washed Away - Viral Video

As an aftermath of heavy rains, the bridge between Shahgarh Station and Sandai Halt on the Pilibhit-Mailani Junction railway route was washed away by the strong current of the Sakaria stream on Sunday night.

The washing away of the bridge has exposed the poor construction quality. Consequently, the railway administration has currently suspended all train operations on this route. This has also created obstacles for the operation of new trains. The construction of a new bridge will take considerable time. Taking to X, Akhilesh Yadav mocks BJP and tweets:

The life in Pilibhit district has been disrupted due to the rain that has been occurring for the past three days. The rivers have started overflowing due to the rain, causing flood-like situations in several areas. The water level in the Sharda River has increased, leading to flood conditions in the villages of the trans-Sharda region. In the border village of Bailha in Nepal, floodwater has entered the houses. The district administration has issued an alert in view of the flood and rain.

The flood amid the rain has increased the difficulties for the villagers. Many villagers have left their homes and taken shelter in higher places, while many have placed their household items on the roofs of their houses. On Sunday, 1.29 lakh cusecs of water were released into the Sharda River. 2905 cusecs of water have been released into the Deoha River. This is increasing the water levels of both rivers.

ADM Finance and Revenue, Ritu Poonia, has issued an alert in view of the rain and flood. She informed that the water levels in Sharda and Deoha rivers are rising. Considering this, people are advised not to go near the river banks. People living along the river banks should move to safer places. The ADM has directed the Lekhpals, revenue inspectors, village development officers, and personnel stationed at flood posts to remain alert.