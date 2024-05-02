Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter Aditi Draws Massive Crowd In Her Door-To-Door Campaign; Listen To Her Speeches

In a novel soft approach towards the election campaign, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter Aditi Yadav’s door-to-door public engagement is gaining special traction on social media. Viewers are taken aback by the videos of the 21-year-old actively campaigning for her mother Dimple Yadav in the Mainpuri constituency.

In the videos, Aditi can be seen addressing small gatherings of locals in the high-profile seat of Mainpuri. Her mother Dimple Yadav is vying for her second consecutive term from the seat. She is contesting Jaiveer Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Prasad Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Initially, Aditi was spotted accompanying her mother in rallies but recently she is often seen traversing through the streets, visiting households and canvassing for her mother’s votes. Aditi is pursuing a degree in Politics and International relations from University College London (UCL) in England. She is in India on her summer vacation.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Aditi Yadav, daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, met locals in UP's Mainpuri earlier today. Aditi was campaigning for her mother and Samajwadi Party candidate from Manipuri Dimple Yadav.



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/9KTzPD11Iu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2024

Aditi’s father Akhilesh is contesting elections from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 seats out of the total 80 seats. The Samajwadi Party is working hard to gain its lost ground in the state. The Samajwadi Party is contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress. The SP is fighting on 63 seats while it has given 17 seats to the Congress.