Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter Aditi Draws Massive Crowd In Her Door-To-Door Campaign; Listen To Her Speeches

Aditi Yadav’s door-to-door public engagement is gaining special traction on social media. In the videos she can be seen addressing small gatherings of locals in the high-profile seat of Mainpuri. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 02, 2024, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter Aditi Draws Massive Crowd In Her Door-To-Door Campaign; Listen To Her Speeches

In a novel soft approach towards the election campaign, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter Aditi Yadav’s door-to-door public engagement is gaining special traction on social media. Viewers are taken aback by the videos of the 21-year-old actively campaigning for her mother Dimple Yadav in the Mainpuri constituency. 

In the videos, Aditi can be seen addressing small gatherings of locals in the high-profile seat of Mainpuri. Her mother Dimple Yadav is vying for her second consecutive term from the seat. She is contesting Jaiveer Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Prasad Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). 

Initially, Aditi was spotted accompanying her mother in rallies but recently she is often seen traversing through the streets, visiting households and canvassing for her mother’s votes. Aditi is pursuing a degree in Politics and International relations from University College London (UCL) in England. She is in India on her summer vacation. 

Aditi’s father Akhilesh is contesting elections from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 seats out of the total 80 seats. The Samajwadi Party is working hard to gain its lost ground in the state. The Samajwadi Party is contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress. The SP is fighting on 63 seats while it has given 17 seats to the Congress.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's warning on reservation!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress plan on Rahul?
DNA Video
DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
DNA Video
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
DNA Video
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats
DNA Video
DNA: This call is fatal!
DNA Video
DNA: AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine may cause blood clotting