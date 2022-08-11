NewsIndia
AKHILESH YADAV

Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP, says party using independence day for personal gains - Details here

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the RSS and BJP leaders who are now preaching patriotism in the name of Amrit Mahotsav never respected the national flag.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:01 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the BJP is using festival of independence for personal gains.
  • The former UP CM went on to call it an insult to the martyrs.
  • He said BJP's flag campaign has given rise to a variety of malpractices.

New Delhi: Taking shots at the ruling BJP government, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the BJP is appropriating the festival of independence to its purpose. The former UP CM went on to call it an insult to the martyrs. 

BJP is pursuing its interests in the name of nationalism, he said. "BJP only knows how to fulfil their 'swarthwaad'(selfishness) in the name of 'Rashtrawaad' (nationalism). They do not care for democracy, Akhilesh said in a statement.

Instead of connecting the Amrit Mahotsav' with the enthusiasm of life, they attempt to give it a BJP colour, which is an insult to the martyrs who died for the freedom of the country," he said. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the RSS and BJP leaders who are now preaching patriotism in the name of Amrit Mahotsav never respected the national flag.

He also alleged that the BJP's flag campaign has given rise to a variety of malpractices."Somewhere the 'tiranga yatra' of BJP has turned into a danga yatra', while the wrong tricolour is being distributed at other places. 

Shops selling flags have opened in BJP offices.

Money is being extracted from students in schools and employees in offices," said Akhilesh.

Akhilesh Yadav'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaignbjp tiranga yatraakhilesh yadav samajwadi party

