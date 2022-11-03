topStoriesenglish
Akshay Kumar CREDITS Raj Thackeray for getting the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, says 'He ASSURED me...'

Maharashtra Politics: Akshay Kumar will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in this debut film. The name of this movie directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 01:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film was announced at a big event on Wednesday.
  • The makers presented a photo of Akshay Kumar in the appearance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
  • The film will hit the screens on Diwali next year.

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' i.e. actor Akshay Kumar made a big announcement about his upcoming project. This announcement is big for him as he is making his debut in Marathi cinema. Akshay Kumar will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in this debut film. The name of this movie directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is 'Vedant Marathe Veer Daudale Saat'. The film was announced at a big event on Wednesday. “Playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a big challenge. I will work hard for this role," Akshay said at the time.

In an interview, Akshay said, “I got the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj because of Raj Thackeray. He assured me that I could play this role. This is a big deal for me. I will give my all for this role.” Apart from Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray were also present at the event held on Wednesday. 

The makers presented a photo of Akshay in the appearance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At this time, Akshay clarified that the team would work on this appearance. The movie 'Vedant Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' will be released in Marathi as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Produced by Qureshi Productions, the film will hit the screens on Diwali next year.

