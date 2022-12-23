topStoriesenglish
AKTU odd semester exam dates 2023 RELEASED at aktu.ac.in- Check details here

AKTU 2023: The AKTU university has allowed students to send requests to change exam centres if needed to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by 5 PM on December 25, 2022, details below.

AKTU 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced that the AKTU odd semester exam 2022-23 will be held from January 4 to 25, 2023.The institution has invited students to send emails requesting changes to exam locations along with the AKTU odd semester exam dates. With the exception of BTech, BPharm, and MBA third semester students, the AKTU will be conducting the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) regular and carry over exams for all first semesters. On the AKTU ERP portal, the institution has posted the preliminary exam locations assigned to the students taking the AKTU odd semester exams on December 13. Additionally, the university has given students until 5 PM on December 25, 2022, to file requests to modify exam locations if necessary at aktu.ac.in.

AKTU 2023: Here’s how to download time table

  • Visit the AKTU official website at aktu.ac.in
  • You will enter the homepage.
  • Select the “ERP” option and then select the “AKTU ERP” link.
  • A new login portal will appear on the screen.
  • Enter the required details and click on the “Login” option.
  • A new page will appear on the screen.
  • Locate AKTU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2022-23.
  • Download the exam dates for further use.

The MBA, MTech, MPharma, and MURP exams as well as the MCA and BVoc 3rd and 5th semester exams, the BTech BPharma 5th and 7th semester exams, the HMCT, BFA, BFAD, and MTech (INT) 3rd, 5th, and 7th semester exams, and the BArch, MBA(INT), MCA-DD, MCA (INT), and MAM 3rd, 5th, 7th.

