Al Qaeda may be planning Pathankot-like attack on Indian security installations: Sources

New Delhi: Terrorist organisation Al Qaeda is reportedly planning to carry out suicide attack(s) on Indian security installations on the lines of the dastardly attack that took place at the Pathankot Air Force Station in Jammu and Kashmir on January 2 of 2016.

Several armed terrorists had attacked the Air Force station in 2016 and while all of them were eventually gunned down, several security personnel had also been martyred.

Now, sources say that Al Qaeda terrorist Abdullah Alhand has been planning to carry out an attack on key Indian security installations on similar lines. The nefarious plan may rely on fidayeen (suicide) attack to cause maximum devastation. It has been learnt that Alhand may also have taken help from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed in planning attacks in the future but Al Qaeda wants to take full responsibility if its notorious plans come to cowardly fruition.

While it is not yet clear where the attack is being planned, sources say Indian security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir may be targeted.

India has cracked down on terrorism in recent months which has only added to the frustrations of terrorist organisations across the border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have said that the zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will be maintained and that India won't think twice in retaliating against any act of terror which targets peace, security, safety and integrity of India and Indians.

(Reporting by Krishna Mohan Mishra/Zee Media Bureau)