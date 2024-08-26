Advertisement
TERRORISTS

Al-Qaeda Was Running Training Camp In Rajasthan Near Air Force Station; Six Terrorists Arrested From Bhiwadi

According to intelligence reports, these individuals were receiving weapons and attack training deep within the forests of Bhiwadi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 11:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a significant security breach, authorities have uncovered that Al-Qaeda, the notorious terrorist organization once led by Osama bin Laden, has established training camps within India. This alarming development has sent shockwaves through Indian security agencies.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested six suspected terrorists in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. According to intelligence reports, these individuals were receiving weapons and attack training deep within the forests of Bhiwadi. A detailed setup was created to ensure the training camps remained hidden from public view. The most concerning aspect is the proximity of this Al-Qaeda camp to an Indian Air Force research center, posing a severe threat to national security. 

Key Findings from the Arrest:

  • The suspects were found in possession of weapons, ammunition, and a dummy AK-47.
  •  Additionally, they were carrying literature promoting extremist ideologies and other suspicious materials.
  •  The training at this camp reportedly focused on specialized skills, such as handling weapons and conducting reconnaissance of specific areas.

Intelligence agencies are now working to determine how long these suspects had been hiding in the area. They are also investigating the nature of the attacks these individuals were being trained for and why this particular location was chosen for the camp. 

