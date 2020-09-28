हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Alapan Bandyopadhyay takes charge as the new West Bengal's chief secretary

Alapan Bandyopadhyay replaced Rajiva Sinha who has been shifted to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

Alapan Bandyopadhyay takes charge as the new West Bengal&#039;s chief secretary
ANI photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (September 28) appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the new chief secretary of the state, replacing Rajiva Sinha who has been shifted to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

Making the announcement, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am pleased to announce that Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal.''

 

Taking to Twitter, she said, "I would also like to announce that outgoing Chief Secretary of West Bengal Shri Rajiva Sinha, has now been appointed the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for a period of 3 years with effect from October 1."

Live TV

Apart from this, Banerjee also announced a couple of other changes at the bureaucratic level in the state. The changes include the appointment of HK Dwivedi as new Home Secretary and Manoj Pant was given charge of Finance.

"HK Dwivedi, hitherto Finance Secretary, will be new Home Secretary and Manoj Pant takes charge of Finance with effect from October 1. Best wishes to the entire team," she said.

Tags:
Alapan BandyopadhyayWest Bengal chief secretaryWest BengalMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

Pakistan has de-listed over 4000 international terrorists, India tells UN
  • 60,74,702Confirmed
  • 95,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M38S

VIDEO: 5 more rafael will arrive in the country next month