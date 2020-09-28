Alapan Bandyopadhyay takes charge as the new West Bengal's chief secretary

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (September 28) appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the new chief secretary of the state, replacing Rajiva Sinha who has been shifted to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

Making the announcement, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am pleased to announce that Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal.''

I'm pleased to announce that Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now Addnl Chief Secy (Home & Information) is appointed as the new Chief Secretary of WB.

H K Dwivedi, hitherto Finance Secy, will be new Home Secy & Manoj Pant takes charge of Finance w.e.f. 1st Oct. Best wishes to entire team. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 28, 2020

Taking to Twitter, she said, "I would also like to announce that outgoing Chief Secretary of West Bengal Shri Rajiva Sinha, has now been appointed the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for a period of 3 years with effect from October 1."

Apart from this, Banerjee also announced a couple of other changes at the bureaucratic level in the state. The changes include the appointment of HK Dwivedi as new Home Secretary and Manoj Pant was given charge of Finance.

"HK Dwivedi, hitherto Finance Secretary, will be new Home Secretary and Manoj Pant takes charge of Finance with effect from October 1. Best wishes to the entire team," she said.