Alarming Statistics: 4.3 Million Young Children in India Struggle with Obesity, Reveals Government Nutrition Data

According to data released by the Indian government, over 4.3 million children under the age of 5 in India are grappling with obesity, as reported by the government's nutrition tracker.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) states that one in every four individuals in India has either diabetes or obesity.

In a concerning development, a survey conducted on packaged foods in India has raised alarms, indicating that there is a lack of control over junk food and unhealthy packaged items. Nutrition Advocacy for Public Interest (NAPi) conducted an analysis of 43 widely sold packaged food items in India. The findings revealed that these products contain excessive levels of salt, sugar, or fat, surpassing recommended limits. All these items fall under the category of ultra-processed or packaged foods. These typically include ready-to-eat foods like cakes, pastries, chips, biscuits, instant noodles, soft drinks, and more. These products are heavily promoted through celebrity endorsements, emotional advertisements, and advertisements targeting children.

The report also highlights that these items make bold health claims in their advertisements, often without any scientific basis. Furthermore, none of the products disclose the excessive levels of sugar, salt, or fat they contain. Notably, popular brands of chips, biscuits, and brown bread were among those surveyed.

Dr. Arun Gupta, the coordinator of Nutrition Advocacy for Public Interest (NAPi), has pointed out that some of these products have also violated the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 (FSS Act) and the Consumer Protection Act of 2019 during their marketing campaigns.