Alert! You can be fined Rs 1 lakh for creating noise pollution in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday (July 10, 2021) revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the city. As per the new rules, individuals can be fined up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution in the city.

DPCC in its new rule stated that the individual, found burning firecrackers after the stipulated time, will be fined Rs 1,000 in residential and commercial areas and Rs 3,000 in silent zones.

According to a report in ANI, the DPCC revised penalty for violation of noise rules states that Rs 10,000 can be levied for noise through loudspeakers/public address systems, Rs 1 Lakh for Diesel Generator sets of over 1000 KVA and Rs 50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment. Additionally, the equipment will be seized by the authorities as well.

