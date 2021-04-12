हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alive COVID-19 patient declared dead by Bihar Hospital, body of another person handed over to kin

Patna District Magistrate has asked hospital authorities to investigate the matter and take action against the person responsible for the incident.

Patna: A state-run hospital in Bihar has courted controversy by declaring an alive COVID-19 patient dead and handing over another person's body to his kin, prompting an inquiry into the incident. The incident took place at a hospital in Patna on Sunday.

The hospital authorities declared Chunnu Kumar, a resident of Mahmadpur village in the Barh sub-division in Patna district who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, dead and handed over the body of another person to his brother.

As soon as the incident came to light, Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh shot off a letter to the hospital authorities asking them to investigate the matter and take action against the person responsible for the incident within 24 hours.

He also asked them to take steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. 

