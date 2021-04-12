हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India's COVID-19 caseload increases by 1,68,912 in 24 hours, active count climbs to 12.01 lakh

The country now has 1,21,56,529 coronavirus infections, of which, 1,70,179 have succumbed to the virus.

India&#039;s COVID-19 caseload increases by 1,68,912 in 24 hours, active count climbs to 12.01 lakh
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload increases by 1.68 lakh in 24 hours, active count climbs to 12.01 lakh, as per the official data released on Monday (April 12, 2021).

The country now has 1,21,56,529 coronavirus infections, of which, 12,01,009 are active cases. In the last 24 hours, 75,086 recoveries and 904 deaths were also recorded. With this, country has so far witnessed 1,21,56,529 recoveries and 1,70,179 deaths.

(This is a developing story)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad refutes exam cancellation rumours

Must Watch

PT2M19S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day