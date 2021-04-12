India's COVID-19 caseload increases by 1,68,912 in 24 hours, active count climbs to 12.01 lakh

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload increases by 1.68 lakh in 24 hours, active count climbs to 12.01 lakh, as per the official data released on Monday (April 12, 2021).

The country now has 1,21,56,529 coronavirus infections, of which, 12,01,009 are active cases. In the last 24 hours, 75,086 recoveries and 904 deaths were also recorded. With this, country has so far witnessed 1,21,56,529 recoveries and 1,70,179 deaths.

(This is a developing story)