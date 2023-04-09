BJP Corners Congress Over Alka Lamba's 'Greedy' Dig At Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's remark on Adani has not gone well with the Congress. Through his recent statements, Pawar has not only favoured a probe by a Supreme Court-appointed committee into the Adani-Hindenburg row, but he has also said that attacking businessmen is not good as their contribution to the country's economy cannot be ignored. This is in sharp contrast to the Congress party's stand on the issue. The Congress has been constantly demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani row. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been targeting Adani for a long.

After Pawar's remark, Congress leader Alka Lamba criticised Pawar in a tweet while calling the NCP chief greedy. "Scared-greedy people are today singing the praises of dictatorial power because of their personal interests - only one, Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of the people of the country - the capitalist as well as the thieves and the watchman who saves the thieves," said Lamba while sharing a photo of Sharad Pawar and Adani.

It may be noted that NCP and Congress are allies and are a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. They are also united on many issues in Parliament. However, Lamba's remark did not bode well with the BJP. The saffron party termed her remark as 'shocking' and 'appaling'. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accused Rahul Gandhi of perverting Indian politics. "Politics will come and go but this Tweet by a Congress leader on their long-standing ally of 35 years and one of India’s senior-most political leaders and a 4 time CM of Maharashtra is appalling. Rahul Gandhi is perverting India’s political culture," said Fadnavis.

Politics will come and go but this Tweet by a Congress leader on their long standing ally of 35 years and one of the India’s senior most political leaders and a 4 time CM of Maharashtra is appalling. @RahulGandhi is perverting India’s political culture pic.twitter.com/84olg5FYOc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 8, 2023

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala asked Congress whether Lamba's remark is the official position of the grand old party. "I am shocked. Is this Congress’ official position? Alka Lamba has made an unbelievable attack on Sharad Pawar ji. She has described him as greedy & a coward. As a Maharashtrian I am pretty flabbergasted. What does Maharashtra Congress & NCP have to say? Here is the tweet before she deletes it," said Poonawala.

I am shocked



Is this Congress’ official position.



Alka Lamba has made an unbelievable attack on Sharad Pawar ji



She has described him as greedy & a coward



As a Maharashtrian I am pretty flabbergasted



Is this the official position of @INCIndia @INCMaharashtra & what does… pic.twitter.com/2EozOHkLvu — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 8, 2023

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. Noteworthy to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.