close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arunachal Pradesh

All 12 crorepati ministers, none face criminal cases in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, says ADR

The ADR released the findings on Wednesday after analysing the affidavits of all the 12 ministers, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

All 12 crorepati ministers, none face criminal cases in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, says ADR

In the criminal, financial, education, and other background analysis done by the Arunachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), of the 12 ministers from Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, all of them are crorepatis and no minister has declared any criminal case against themselves. The ADR released the findings on Wednesday after analysing the affidavits of all the 12 ministers, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Live TV

Out of the 12 ministers, none of the ministers analysed has declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2014, there was one minister with serious criminal charges against himself.

All the 12 (100 per cent) analysed ministers are crorepatis. In 2014, all 10 (100 per cent) analysed ministers were crorepati. The average assets of the ministers in 2019 is Rs 27.33 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets, worth Rs 163.50 crore, is CM Khandu, followed by Chowna Mein and Taba Tedir. A total of four ministers--Taba Tedir, Chowna Mein, Alo Libang, Kamlung Mosang-- have declared their Income Tax Return (ITR) details

With respect to the education background of the ministers, two (17 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be 12th pass. A total of eight (66 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be graduate whereas two (17 per cent) ministers are postgraduate.

A total of four (34 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 31-50 years while eight (66 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 70 years.

However, there are no women ministers in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Tags:
Arunachal PradeshArunachal Pradesh AssemblyPema Khandu
Next
Story

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome claims lives of 147 children in Bihar

Must Watch

PT3M3S

RFID vehicles, barcode slips to ensure safety of Amarnath yatris