close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iran

All 23 crew members of seized British-operated tanker are safe: Iranian TV

The crew of the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker seized by Iran`s Revolutionary Guards are all safe, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran in Hormozgan Province told state TV on Sunday.

All 23 crew members of seized British-operated tanker are safe: Iranian TV
Image Courtesy: Reuters

DUBAI: The crew of the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker seized by Iran`s Revolutionary Guards are all safe, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran in Hormozgan Province told state TV on Sunday.

"All 23 crew members aboard the ship are safe and in good health in Bandar Abbas port," Allahmorad Afifipour said. 

Live TV

Britain has denounced Iran`s seizure of the oil tanker in the Gulf on Friday as a "hostile act", rejecting Tehran`s explanation that it had seized the vessel because it had been involved in an accident.

Stena Bulk, the vessel`s Sweden-based owners, said on Saturday they were preparing a formal request to visit the crew, who are from India, Latvia, the Philippines and Russia. 

Stena said in a statement that Iran had asked that a formal request be made for the visit. 

Britain, a party to Iran`s 2015 multinational nuclear deal, is planning to target Iran with sanctions in the aftermath of the tanker seizure, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday. 

The seizure follows weeks of threats from Tehran to retaliate for Britain`s seizure of the Iranian tanker Grace 1 near Gibraltar on July 4 which it suspected was violating sanctions on Syria.

Tags:
IranUnited KingdomBritish tanker
Next
Story

Hong Kong in security lockdown as it braces for latest mass protest

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, over 46 lakh affected