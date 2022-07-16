All about Jagdeep Dhankar - likely next Vice-President Of India

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced West Bengal Governor as its candidate for upcoming Vice Presidential elections next month. Dhankar currently serves as the Governor of Trinamool Congress ruled West Bengal. He often makes headlines over his differences with the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dhankar is considered as a close confidante of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. His name for the big role was announced today by BJP chief JP Nadda.

However, not much is known about Dhankar apart from his role as Governor in West Bengal.

Here is a detailed profile of Jagdeep Dhankar - the likely next Vice-President of India.



Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has assumed charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal on 30th July, 2019.

Born : 18 May, 1951

Place of birth : Village Kithana, Jhunjhunu District, Rajasthan ,

Parents : The late Shri Ch. Gokal Chand and the late Smt. Kesari Devi.

Family : Elder brother Shri Kuldeep Dhankhar, married to Smt. Sucheta; Jaipur Younger brother Shri Randeep Dhankhar, married to Smt. Saroj; Jaipur Sister Smt. Indra, married to Shri Dharam Pal Dudi, Advocate, Alwar

School education: Had his early education from Classes 1 to 5 in village Kithana, at the Government Primary School; In Class 6 he took admission in the Government Middle School,Ghardhana, at a distance of 4-5 kms and travelled on foot along with other village students to the school. In 1962, after successfully passing the Sainik School, Chittorgarh Entrance Examination got admitted to Class 5 in that School on Full Merit Scholarship. His elder brother Kuldeep Dhankhar too got admitted to the same school. Passed from Sainik School, Chittorgarh, after taking the Indian School Certificate Examination organized by the Cambridge University.

College education: Was admitted to the prestigious Maharaja’s College, Jaipur, affiliated to the University of Rajasthan, in the 3 years B.Sc (Honours) Physics course and graduated from there.

Professional Education: Was admitted to the LLB course in the University of Rajasthan and passed out in the year 1978-1979.

The academic background of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in schools, college and the University has been all through marked with distinction.

Profession : Was enrolled with the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an Advocate with effect from 10.11.1979.

Designated as Senior Advocate by the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan with effect from 27.3.1990, and was the senior-most designated Senior Advocate of the State till taking the Oath of the Office of the Governor on 30 July, 2019.

Since 1990 Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar had been practicing primarily in the Supreme Court and his focus area of litigation have been Steel, Coal, Mine and International Commercial Arbitration, amongst others. He has appeared in various High Courts in the country.

Office bearer of the Association: Elected President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, Jaipur at the youngest age in the year 1987.

Elected Member of the Rajasthan Bar Council in the year 1988.

Legislature : Elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu Parliamentary Constituency in the year 1989.

Chairman of a Parliamentary Committee in 1990.

Union Minister in 1990.

Elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Kishangarh Constituency in Ajmer district in the year 1993-1998.

Both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, he was part of important Committees. He was part of a delegation as Deputy Leader of a Parliamentary Group to the European Parliament, while being a Union Minister.

Associations and other interests : Life Member, Indian Law Institute, New Delhi. Member, Indian International Centre, New Delhi. Member, Indian Council of Arbitration. Member, ICC Commission of Arbitration. Member, ICC Court of Arbitration.

Cooperative movement, agriculture and fine arts. An avid reader of books. A sports aficionado, he has been the President of the Rajasthan Olympic Association, and Rajasthan Tennis Association

Publications : Has contributed extensively articles on legal issues in newspapers and periodicals.

Social Commitments: Was involved with the grant of OBC status to Other Backward Classes, including Jat community in the State of Rajasthan.

The Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, under Article 155 of the Constitution of India issued Warrant on 20 July, 2019, appointing Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Governor of West Bengal.

The Hon’ble Shri Thottathil B. Nair Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court administered the Oath of Office to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on 30 July, 2019 at the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata

Family : Married to Smt Sudesh Dhankhar, a Post Graduate in Economics from Banasthali Vidyapeeth, a prestigious University in rural environs, in the year 1979. She is the daughter of Shri Hoshiyar Singh and Smt. Bhagwati. Smt. Sudesh Dhankhar has keen interest in social work and organic farming, child education and upliftment.

Their daughter, Kamna, after her education at the MGD School, Jaipur, and thereafter at the Mayo Girls, Ajmer, secured her graduation from the Beever College (now Arcadia University) in the United States. She had Summer Courses in the UK, Italy and Australia. She is fluent in English, Hindi and Italian languages having learnt Italian language at the Italian Embassy, New Delhi and thereafter in an Institute at Rome in Italy.

She has keen interest in photography and had a stint as student with the Goldsmiths University in UK.

Kamna is married to Kartikeya Vajpayee son of the late Shri Vijay Shankar Vajpayee, and Smt. Abha Vajpayee. An MBA, Kartikeya had campus placement from ITC. After serving the ITC for about 5 years, Kartikeya has forayed in the legal profession and is a lawyer in the Supreme Court presently.

He is a keen Cricketer and a deep student of spirituality and meditation.

Kamna and Kartikeya are blessed with a son, born on 14 August, 2015, Kaviesh. He is admitted to Shree Ram School in Gurgaon.

Tours and travels : Both Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Smt. Sudesh Dhankhar have travelled extensively to many countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, etc.

They love travelling as a family and have been to the Maldives and several other places together.