All About Section 174 Of IPC That May Land Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In BIG Trouble

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has issued a summons to Arvind Kejriwal for February 17. We tell you why this summons has been issued. Actually, the court has issued a summons to Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal case under Section 174 of the IPC. The court said in its order that it agrees with the complaint and facts presented by the investigation agency that there is a prima facie case against Arvind Kejriwal under Section 174 of the IPC.

What is Section 174 of the IPC?

Actually, it is a punishable offence to not appear before a public servant (public servant) in defiance of his order. IPC 174 says that whoever deliberately fails to comply with a valid summons issued by a public servant, he can be held guilty under this section. Under this, there can be a punishment of up to one month or a fine of five hundred rupees or both.

What did the court find?

The court said in its order that ED's investigation officer, assistant director Jogendra, issued a notice in this case on October 30, 2023, in which Arvind Kejriwal was called on November 2. On December 18, 2023, another notice was issued, in which he was called on December 21, 2023. On December 22, 2023, another notice was issued, in which he was called on January 3.

In which he was called for questioning in the investigation going on under the PMLA law. According to the law, the officer of the assistant director rank is a competent officer to issue a notice. It has also been proved that Arvind Kejriwal had received these summons, because he had also sent his reply. Section 50 (3) of the PMLA law says that if anyone is issued a summons, he is legally obliged to comply with it. Why did the court issue summons

The court said in its order that at the stage of taking cognizance, the court only has to be satisfied that whether there is evidence of the alleged crime and whether there is sufficient basis for proving the accused. Since in this case there is evidence of issuing summons and not complying with them, there is sufficient basis under Section 174 of the IPC.