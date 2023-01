All central universities should adopt CUET-PG from next academic year: UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session. "As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various central and participating universities," Mr Kumar said.

The CUET PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for the academic year 2023-24. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET UG and PG.

All central universities should join CUET PG just as they have done for CUET UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India’s best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET PG scores for admission to the PG programmes," he added.