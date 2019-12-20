New Delhi: A Jaipur court on Friday awarded death penalty to all four convicts in the 2008 Jaipur blast case. The four convicts - Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman will be hanged till death, said the court today.
Jaipur blast case
All four 2008 Jaipur blast convicts get death penalty
