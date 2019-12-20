हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaipur blast case

All four 2008 Jaipur blast convicts get death penalty

A Jaipur court on Friday awarded death penalty to all four convicts in the 2008 Jaipur blast case. The four convicts - Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman will be hanged till death, said the court today. 

All four 2008 Jaipur blast convicts get death penalty
Representational image

New Delhi: A Jaipur court on Friday awarded death penalty to all four convicts in the 2008 Jaipur blast case. The four convicts - Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman will be hanged till death, said the court today. 

Tags:
Jaipur blast caseJaipur blast2008 Jaipur blastDeath Penalty
Next
Story

National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Must Watch

PT20M6S

Watch: Zee News's coverage from Delhi's Jama Masjid