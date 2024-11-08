All India Ulema Board Offers Support to Maha Vikas Aghadi With Conditions: DNA Explained

The All India Ulema Board has written a letter to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) offering its support for forming the government in Maharashtra. The board has expressed its readiness to support MVA candidates, campaign for them, and contribute to their election efforts.

However, the board has laid down several conditions that need to be met in exchange for this support. In today's Episode of DNA, Zee News explains the situation in detail.

Watch Full Episode Here:

Key Conditions for Support

1. Opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill: The Ulema Board has demanded that the MVA oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill and work towards its cancellation.



2. Financial Aid for Waqf Board: The Maharashtra government must allocate ₹1,000 crores to the Maharashtra Waqf Board.

3. Legislation for Removal of Encroachments: The Ulema Board wants a law passed in the Maharashtra Assembly to remove encroachments from Waqf properties.

4. 10% Reservation for Muslims: The Board has called for a 10% reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra.

5. Police Recruitment Preference: The Ulema Board has demanded that educated Muslims be given preference in police recruitment in the state.

6. Ban on RSS: The Ulema Board is also pushing for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as soon as the MVA government is formed.

7. Legal Action Against Controversial Figures: The Board has called for the immediate imprisonment of Nitesh Rane, a BJP leader, and the release of Salman Azheri, a controversial figure who has faced legal action for his inflammatory statements.

While these conditions have been put forward as demands to ensure the rights of Muslims, critics have raised concerns about whether this is a genuine demand for justice or a political bargaining tactic to consolidate the Muslim vote.