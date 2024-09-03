The BJP leadership created a political upheaval in Rajasthan last year when it named Bhajan Lal Sharma the state's Chief Minister, sidelining many heavyweights, including former CM Vasundhara Raje. It was being speculated that Raje would not take it sitting down. Now, almost a year later, Raje has made a remark that has set the rumour mills running again that all is not well within the state BJP leadership.

Addressing the gathering during a grand civic reception organized in Jaipur to honor BJP veteran and Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur upon his visit to Rajasthan, Raje made a cryptic remark. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, and Rajendra Rathore.

Vasundhara Raje said that some people who found brass ornament often mistook it for gold and considered themselves goldsmiths. "Logon ko peetal ki laung kya mil jaati hai wah apne aap ko sarrafaa samajh baithte hai (As soon as people get a brass nosepin, they start considering themselves goldsmiths)," said Raje.

Raje made this remark while praising Mathur saying that he has been grounded despite touching new highs. Vasundhara Raje remarked that no matter how high Om Mathur has risen, he has always remained grounded, which is why he has countless admirers. She quipped that some people, upon finding a brass ornament, start considering themselves expert jewellers, highlighting Mathur's humility despite his achievements.

As soon as Raje made this remark, people started guessing the target of the remark. Some said that it was aimed at CM Bhajan Lal Sharma as Raje has been sulking since his elevation as CM while others said that it was targeted at current BJP state president Madan Rathod.

Madan Rathod has recently made a weird remark about Raje only to praise her later. Speaking about Raje's absence from a party function, Rathod said, "When she came to Delhi, toh main khud dekh raha tha badi ajeeb si kamzor si lag rahi thin (I saw for myself that she seemed unusual and weak)."

While it's all a guesswork, Raje may be trying to send out a message to party leadership that she is not down and out and still remains a force to reckon with in the state.