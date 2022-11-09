'All mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear if...': Manish Sisodia ahead of MCD elections

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday (November 9, 2022) said that if the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the MCD, then it will make the "mountains" of trash disappear from the city in five years. Sisodia, who was interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi, said that people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down, the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas," he alleged, adding that the saffron party lacks the intention to solve the problem.

"People will vote for "jhadu" (the poll symbol of the AAP) in the December 4 MCD election to clear the garbage of the BJP for a clean Delhi", Sisodia said.

BJP ने अपनी नाकामी छिपाने के लिए गाजीपुर कूड़ा पहाड़ से कूड़ा आसपास की ख़ाली जगहों पर फैला दिया. कोशिश ये दिखाने की थी कि पहाड़ की ऊँचाई कम हो गई है।लेकिन इससे मंडी की दीवार गिर गई।शुक्र है किसी की जान नही गई. pic.twitter.com/JCnaAdxse5 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 9, 2022

Chief Minister Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans, he said, adding that a plan has also been made to clear these "mountains of garbage" and the trash piled up in others parts of Delhi.

If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, "all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years, we have a plan", Sisodia said when asked about a timeline.

He reiterated the AAP's allegation that "16 new landfill sites have been planned", a claim that has been vehemently denied by the MCD.

ग़ाज़ीपुर स्थित कूड़े के पहाड़ की ऊँचाई कम दिखाने के लिए कूड़े को फैलाकर भाजपा ने ग़ाज़ीपुर मंडी की दीवार गिरा दी। अब भाजपा के कुकर्मों का खुलासा होगा | LIVE https://t.co/8KGi56sReH — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 9, 2022

Politics over the landfill sites is heating up ahead of the civic polls in the national capital. The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

The high-stakes civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

(With agency inputs)