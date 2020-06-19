All-party meeting underway to discuss India-China border clash; 20 party chiefs attend

New Delhi: A virtual all-party meeting is underway here on Friday (June 19) to discuss the Sino-India border faceoff at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed by Chinese troops on June 15 night.

According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a detailed presentation on the Galwan Valley incident and the prevailing condition now. He is also expected to inform the opposition party leaders about the steps being taken by the government in the wake of the violent faceoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After Defence Minister's presentation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with the leaders of opposition parties. The all-party meeting convened today includes the presidents of 20 political parties. Following leaders will participate:

1. JP Nadda (BJP)

2. Sonia Gandhi (INC)

3. MK Stalin (DMK)

4. Jagan Reddy (YSR-C)

5. Sharad Pawar (NCP)

6. Nitish Kumar. (JD-U)

7. D. Raja (CPI)

8. Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M)

9. Pinaki Mishra (BJD)

10. K Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS)

11. Mamata Banerjee (TMC)

12. Sukhbir Badal (Akali Dal)

13. Chirag Paswan (LJP)

14. Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena)

15. Ram Gopal Yadav (SP)

16. Mayawati (BSP)

17. Ramdas Athawale (RPI)

18. Conrad Sangma (NPP)

19. Prem Singh Tamang (SKD)

20. Pu Zoramthanga (MNF)

Ahead of the meeting, the RJD and AIMIM lodged their protests for not being invited.