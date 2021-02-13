हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

All passenger trains to resume normal services in April? Check what Indian Railways has to say

The Ministry of Railways stated that they have been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner and already more than 65% of trains are running. This is to be noted that the Railways had stopped the normal operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

File Photo

New Delhi: Amid the recent reports about the resumption of full passenger train services from April, the Ministry of Railways on Saturday (February 13, 2021) clarified that no such date has been fixed as of now. 

"It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations," said a press release by the Ministry of Railways.

The Ministry of Railways stated that they have been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner and already more than 65% of trains are running. 

"More than 250 plus were added in January alone. More will be added gradually," said the Indian Railways.

They added that all the factors need to be taken care of and inputs of all stakeholders are to be factored.

"All are requested to avoid speculation. Media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken," said the Ministry of Railways.

This is to be noted that the Railways had stopped the normal operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

